Frankston man dead after vehicle hits him in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Frankston man died early Friday morning after he was struck by a vehicle while he was walking on State Highway 155 in Anderson County.

Ian Folakan, 54, was walking south bound in the north bound lanes, straddling the inside and outside lanes of the highway. A 2019 Ford F250 was moving north bound on SH 155 in the outside lane, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Because of heavy fog and a dark roadway, the driver, Antonio Roman, 31, of Palestine, could not see Folakan and struck him with the front left side of the vehicle, DPS said.

Roman pulled to the right shoulder and stopped. Folakan was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a local funeral home, according to DPS.