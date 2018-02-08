CHEROKEE COUNTY — Stacie Stallings Means, a 49-year-old Frankston native, died after a two vehicle fatal crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Highway 175, near Jacksonville.

DPS said their preliminary crash investigation revealed that 19-year-old Lufkin man, Ervey Alejandro Zuniga, was heading east in a Dodge on Highway 175.

At that time, Means was traveling west in a Mazda on the same roadway.

For an unknown reason, Zuniga drifted into the on-coming lane of traffic, hitting the Mazda with the left front portion of the vehicle before traveling off the roadway to the south.

Authorities said that both Means and Zuniga were wearing seatbelts.

Zuniga was taken to a Tyler hospital in serious condition.

Means died at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Jacksonville.

The crash remains under investigation.

