Frankston — The owner of the popular Glaspie Cattle Company is setting up a GoFundMe account to help his employees after the restaurant was destroyed by a fire.

The initial call came in from a woman on her way work at a nearby gas station at about 4 a.m. The restaurant was not open at the time.

No one was injured.

The owner says he would like people to donate to help his employees, who have found themselves suddenly unemployed after the fire.

Glaspie Cattle Company posted on their Facebook page Friday asking for prayers during this time.

Firefighters from Frankston, Neches, Coffee City, and Elkwood responded to help put out the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

