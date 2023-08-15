"We feel like we can serve a need by helping spur economic development in this neighborhood," said Adrian Gray, president of the local Alpha Phi Alpha chapter.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity aims to convert an historic, abandoned building into a resource center for people in the Glenwood Triangle and Historic Southside neighborhoods.

Organization leaders met again with Fort Worth officials to discuss purchasing the old Vickery Elementary school property from the city. The formal process is just beginning, though city leaders have already signaled intent to sell the facility to the fraternity chapter's non-profit foundation.

"We feel like we can serve a need by helping spur economic development right in this neighborhood," said Adrian Gray, president of the Beta Tau Lambda chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

The organization would hold chapter activities, including candidate forums, at the made-over facility. Members would also push to open a polling place at the facility.

The fraternity will reserve space for other community services, too.

"This neighborhood has been overlooked for a long period of time," chapter leader Glen Harmon said. "We feel the building still has value. Just like the people in the community, we want to accentuate that value and bring back the light."

Once the group secures the property, leaders say they'd meet with people who live in the surrounding neighborhoods to determine their needs. Harmon suggested the facility could eventually house a community kitchen, business incubator or a basic health clinic.

"Neighborhoods need thriving businesses and thriving properties," said Gray.

Restoring the building would also please firefighters, who've so far responded to five fires and two other emergencies at the location in 2023. A large number of people experiencing homelessness live in the dilapidated school, despite its boarded windows and shuttered doors.

The city has done "everything right, but there still seems to be a way for people to get in," said Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson Craig Trojacek.

"Every time it catches fire, the structural integrity goes down considerably," Trojacek said. "At some point, somebody is going to get injured or worse."

The building, constructed in 1909, burned again last week. Crews had to adjust their firefighting strategy then to account for the building's deterioration, Trojacek said.

Fires at the building appear to be getting bigger as trash accumulates inside, he added.

"It's a beautiful building," Trojacek said. "We'd love to see somebody take that over and make it new again."