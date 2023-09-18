Free bulky item collection week for city of Tyler customers runs Oct. 2 to 6

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful will hold a free bulky collection for city of Tyler customers from Oct. 2 through 6.
This excludes multi-family home communities and businesses. People interested in participating in this campaign should place bulky items on the curb by 6 a.m. on Oct. 2, and no sooner than 5 p.m. Sept. 29.
Once the bulky items have been removed, the city of Tyler asks that you don't place more bulky items on the curb. These items will be charged a fee. If the bulky items are not collected by Oct. 9, call the Solid Waste Office at (903) 531-1388 to place a work order, the city of Tyler said.
Bulky items to be picked up at no charge:
- Furniture
- Appliances
- Carpet
- Fence material
- Old toys
- Other large items that would normally require a special fee
No liquid waste, tires, limbs, brush, tree stumps, or construction material will be picked up. Paint has to be dried out with oil dry or kitty litter, according to the city's information.
For those who cannot participate, some bulky items are accepted for a fee during regular business hours at the City of Tyler Recycling Center or people can call the Solid Waste Office to schedule a special pickup.
The Recycle Center, located at 418 N. Bois D’Arc Ave., is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. These items are accepted for recycling:
- Paper (newspapers, magazines, phonebooks, ads and office paper)
- Cardboard of any type (broken down)
- Plastic (rinsed and crushed #1 and #2 HDPE, lids removed; examples- water or soda bottles, milk jugs and detergent bottles)
- Glass (rinsed clear, green, brown and blue glass bottles and jars with lids removed) - NO MIRRORS
- Ink Cartridges
- Electronics (computers, TVs, monitors, cell phones, chargers and other portable devices)
- Metal (copper, aluminum, brass and steel)
- Aluminum cans (rinsed and crushed, no aluminum pie plates or tin)
- Household appliances, including air conditioners and refrigerators, do not require a disposal fee the week of Oct. 2 with a current Tyler Water Utilities bill
- Motor oil/hydraulic fluid (small quantities)
- Automotive batteries/anti-freeze (small quantities)