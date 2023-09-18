Free bulky item collection week for city of Tyler customers runs Oct. 2 to 6

People interested in participating in this campaign should place bulky items on the curb by 6 a.m. on Oct. 2, and no sooner than 5 p.m. Sept. 29.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful will hold a free bulky collection for city of Tyler customers from Oct. 2 through 6.

This excludes multi-family home communities and businesses. People interested in participating in this campaign should place bulky items on the curb by 6 a.m. on Oct. 2, and no sooner than 5 p.m. Sept. 29.

Once the bulky items have been removed, the city of Tyler asks that you don't place more bulky items on the curb. These items will be charged a fee. If the bulky items are not collected by Oct. 9, call the Solid Waste Office at (903) 531-1388 to place a work order, the city of Tyler said.

Bulky items to be picked up at no charge:

Furniture

Appliances

Carpet

Fence material

Old toys

Other large items that would normally require a special fee

No liquid waste, tires, limbs, brush, tree stumps, or construction material will be picked up. Paint has to be dried out with oil dry or kitty litter, according to the city's information.

For those who cannot participate, some bulky items are accepted for a fee during regular business hours at the City of Tyler Recycling Center or people can call the Solid Waste Office to schedule a special pickup.

The Recycle Center, located at 418 N. Bois D’Arc Ave., is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. These items are accepted for recycling: