Free COVID-19 testing sites available as cases surge amid the holidays

There are several free COVID-19 testing locations across East Texas.

TYLER, Texas — Amid the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, health officials are concerned about cases of COVID-19 surging across the country.

There are several locations where free COVID-19 tests are offered in East Texas.

"Our testing efforts have been more to that essential worker and first responder, workforce protection type activities," Russell Hopkins, director of public health emergency management at NetHealth, said. "So making sure laboratories have enough specimen collection kits or enough of the reagents to run the tests. That's where our efforts have been."

While many people have chosen to pay out of pocket for COVID-19 tests that included rapid testing, NetHealth has listed free testing sites provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

People who wish to get tested do not need to have any symptoms.

According to NetHealth, all TDEM testing locations are walk-in sites and you must wear a face-covering upon entry.

Those who need to get tested will need to register for a free appointment at the website GoGetTested.

"You show up, they invite you in," Hopkins said. "The testing procedure may vary from these free sites. From what I understand this is a mouth, they swab your mouth."

According to NetHealth, oral saliva samples are collected for PCR analysis.

Hopkins says if you can't register online, you may do so at the testing site.

"I think we're going to see potential spread of the disease and it will mirror along the lines after what happened after each one of our previous holidays but maybe even worse," he said.

Below is a list of testing locations:

Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 at 231 North Hood St. in Tatum.

Dec. 7 and Dec. 9 at 505 South Meadowbrook Dr. in Overton.

Every Tuesday and every Thursday at the Palestine Civic Center at 1819 West Spring St.

Every Friday in Kilgore at the Chandler Street Church of Christ at 2700 Chandler St in Kilgore.

Monday through Friday each week at the Tyler Senior Center at 1915 Garden Valley Parkway in Tyler.