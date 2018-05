Lindale Animal Control is hosting a Free Dog Adoption Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday May 19, 2018 at Muttnation Station in Lindale.

According to the county, the Smith County Animal Shelter will bring 10 dogs and Lindale Animal Control will bring 12 dogs looking for their "furever" homes.

Photo Courtesy Smith County

