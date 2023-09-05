Get free flowers for your Mom from Lowe's for Mother's Day

TYLER, Texas — As a thank-you to the Moms and those incredible influences in our lives, Lowe's is giving away flowers in honor of Mother's Day!
All you have to do is register here for a free one-pint flower while supplies last.
"Join us on Mother’s Day weekend for fun activities and giveaways for all to enjoy," Lowe's said in a press release.
Submissions for free flowers ends Friday, May 12.
Mother's Day events at your local Lowe's will take place Sunday, May 14, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Customers can also receive a $10 coupon off their next $75 purchase while attending.