SMITH COUNTY — ""I've been here for about four hours,” says Glenda Ware.

For her and other patients at Operation East Texas, the wait is worth it.

“I have at least three teeth that need to be pulled, and I'm hoping and praying that I can get all three pulled."

Ware is just one of more than a hundred people who were cared for today at Operation East Texas, which is a free dental, medical and vision clinic being held at Tyler Junior College all week.

"I think the last time I went to the dentist I was a kid," says Vincent Corente.

For Corente, it's been years since he could last afford dental care. Today, he drove from Gun Barrel City to Tyler for a cleaning, but in the end, received treatment that would've otherwise cost him hundreds of dollars out of pocket.

“I actually signed up just for a cleaning, but after the cleaning they did an X-ray and realized, I have an infected tooth. It’s causing a myriad of problems, affecting all my other teeth. So, they signed me up for an extraction instead of the cleaning because it’s better for my health.

Fortunately, Corente has health insurance but says dental insurance isn't offered by his employer.

Ware, on the other hand, is included in the 19% of people under the age of 65 in Smith County without proper health coverage.

"For many of them, they don't have health care coverage because of unemployment and not having access to healthcare insurance through an employer,” says Christina Fulsom with the East Texas Human Needs Network. “Another reason is just simply living in poverty and not having the means for affording healthcare coverage. And then, as a state we did not expand Medicaid and when that happened more than 1000 people in this community alone were thrown out the possibility of having access to healthcare through Medicaid.”

Fulsom and the organizations that partner with ETHNN services people like Ware and Corente daily.

"We're very fortunate to have a lot of healthcare providers providing healthcare to those who don't have insurance or who have insurance but can't afford their copays."

Every three years, the ETHNN conducts a community needs assessment in Smith County. In the latest assessment, of the more than 700 people interviewed, 39% were uninsured. In the same year, of those surveyed in Cherokee County, 29% were without insurance and 49% in Gregg County.

In 2018, Smith County fairs well compared to the same neighboring counties. According to countyhealthrankings.org, 22% of Cherokee County is uninsured, while 21% of Gregg County is without insurance.

Fulsom says there are many resources available to East Texans who may be without health insurance.

For those looking for information regarding healthcare services, visit 903HELP.org.

