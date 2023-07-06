ArtWalk returns back to Longview's cultural district

The ArtWalk is free for all artists and people interested in gazing at museums, restaurants and businesses exhibiting fine art.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The wait is finally over East Texas, the Artwalk is back!

The event starts tonight, July 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the downtown Longview cultural district.

The ArtWalk is free for all artists and people interested in gazing at museums, restaurants, and businesses exhibiting fine art.

Although the ArtWalk began as a showcase for visual mediums, such as photography and painting, now creators of all kinds are welcome to showcase their talents.

The next ArtWalk is scheduled for Oct. 5.