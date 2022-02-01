x
UT Health East Texas to offer free virtual seminar on menopause

The seminar, Menopause: A Time of Transition will be presented by OBGYN Dr. Ann Abrameit, on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

According to a press release from UT Health East Texas, the hospital is offering a free virtual seminar on menopause in late Feb.

To register for this seminar go to UTHealthEastTexas.com/seminars to get an email with the direct link before the presentation starts. 

"During registration, you'll have the opportunity to submit a question in advance through the message box," a press release from UT Health stated.

The presentation will also premier on the UT Health East Texas Facebook page.

