Free seminar seeks to educate families on keeping children safe | Register for the seminar here

TYLER, Texas — Tyler's Best Kids, Aspis Consulting and Tyler Martial Arts will hold a seminar to fight child abduction Wednesday evening at 6:15 p.m.

The purpose of the Child Anti-Abduction Seminar is to train and education kids and adults on spotting potentially dangerous situations. It will also help people prepare how to handle those situations.

The seminar, which will be held on Zoom at 6:15 p.m., will go over practice scenarios that will be an interactive experience for children and their parents. There will also be guest speakers from area law enforcement experts to give parents tips on how they can protect their children.