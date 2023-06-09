Tyler's free summer playground program for kids launches next week

The free summer playground program will be open starting 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler Parks and Recreation is excited to host the Summer Playground Program for kids ages 6 to 12 years old this summer.

The programs will begin on June 12 and run through Aug. 4.

Summer Playground Program

The free Summer Playground Program will be open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is available to the East Texas community.

The 2023 Park locations include:

Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.

P.T. Cole Park, 1000 S. Vine St.

Emmett J. Scott, 1710 N. Confederate Ave.

Playground leaders will be at each location supervising children in addition to planning activities such as sports games, arts and crafts, fun water activities and special visits from local organizations.

Participants will also be able to go on field trips and swim at Fun Forest Pool. Each park location will serve breakfast and lunch.

Click here to register for the 2023 Summer Playground Program.