Three city parks will participate in this year's Summer Playground Program. It's a free summer activity program for kids that is put on by the City of Tyler.

Those parks are Pollard, P.T. Cole ane Emmett Scott. Parents can register their kids at the Glass Recreation Center.

“The program starts on the 5th of June and runs through the 3rd of August and we take children between the ages of 6 and 12,” said Ann Santana, the supervisor at the Glass Recreation Center.

She said the Summer Park Program is a way that parents can make sure their kids stay safe during the summer.

“You have a lot of parents that have to work sometimes two jobs and the kids may be home alone if they’re like 10, 11 or 12 and this gives them an outlet to come out and participate in the activities,” said Santana.

The program is simple, after parents register their children, the kids are able to either walk or be dropped off at one of the three parks from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Two staff members will also be there to supervise the kids while they play games.

“Everyone that works with our children, whether they be a volunteer or staff have to all be background checked and all of our staff that are our main staff they are all first aid and CPR certified,” said Santana.

Kids will get breakfast and lunch every day and the opportunity to stay physically active even when they’re not in school.

“They get right into high energy activities like freeze tag, sports, different games," said Santana. "We may even have nonprofits coming out to do high end activity games with them.”

Phyllis Taylor is a nanny of three girls. She said, she’s heard many good things about the program from her friends and thinks it’s a great resource for parents who can’t stay home with their kids.

“That would be great for parents that work because they can drop their kids off and let them enjoy themselves and don’t have to be worried about them,” said Taylor.

Santana said the program started close to 75 years ago but still exists today because of the continued need.

“It’s a good place for kids to come because a lot of times what we are finding is kids have outdoor depravation. Kids don’t know how to play outside anymore,” said Santana.

