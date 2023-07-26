Menchie's Frozen Yogurt celebrates first responders with free yogurt in Tyler

First responders can come pass by the yogurt shop from noon to 9 p.m. on July 27 with an ID or uniform for a special treat!

A local yogurt shop is giving free yogurt to first responders in Tyler Thursday.

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt is celebrating First Responder's Day by offering them free yogurt all day Thursday, July 27.

Menchie's said they would like to thank all police, fire and EMS responders for everything they do for the Tyler and Bullard community.