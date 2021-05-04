LIST: Freebies and deals for educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

TYLER, Texas — Since 1984, the National PTA has designated one week in May as a special time to honor the individuals who lend their passion and skills to educating our children.
And, although a week is not enough to thank teachers for their dedication, since it is Teacher Appreciation Week, here's a list of freebies and deals teachers can take advantage of:
Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant - Teachers and school staff can get 20% off their purchase on May 4 when showing a valid school ID.
Buffalo Wild Wings - Teachers will get 20% off orders at participating restaurants May 3 - May 7 for dine-in or takeout with a valid teacher ID.
Costco - Teachers can join ad receive a $20 Costco Shop Card.
McAlister's Deli - Teachers can get a free tea May 3 - May 7 with a valid teacher ID.
Office Depot - Teachers who are Office Depot/OfficeMax Rewards members will get 25% back in rewards on a qualifying purchase from May 2 - May 8. Teachers can access the coupon here.
Ruby Tuesday - Teachers can get a free garden bar or cheese burger with fries or tots on May 4 with a valid teacher ID.
Sonic - From May 2 - May 9, use the promo code TEACHERS in the app or online to get a free large drink or slush with any purchase.
"Teachers change the lives of millions of children every day — and in a year where instruction could be virtual, in-person or a mix of both, their immense work and impact have provided a much-needed sense of community and connection," the National PTA said. "Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, educators across America are working hard to ensure every student has the tools they need to reach their full potential.
TEGNA stations in Texas are also coming together to help teachers raise funds for classroom projects. Click here to donate to an educator in your area.