LIST: Freebies and deals for educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

TYLER, Texas — Since 1984, the National PTA has designated one week in May as a special time to honor the individuals who lend their passion and skills to educating our children.

And, although a week is not enough to thank teachers for their dedication, since it is Teacher Appreciation Week, here's a list of freebies and deals teachers can take advantage of:

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant - Teachers and school staff can get 20% off their purchase on May 4 when showing a valid school ID.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Teachers will get 20% off orders at participating restaurants May 3 - May 7 for dine-in or takeout with a valid teacher ID.

Costco - Teachers can join ad receive a $20 Costco Shop Card.

McAlister's Deli - Teachers can get a free tea May 3 - May 7 with a valid teacher ID.

Office Depot - Teachers who are Office Depot/OfficeMax Rewards members will get 25% back in rewards on a qualifying purchase from May 2 - May 8. Teachers can access the coupon here.

Ruby Tuesday - Teachers can get a free garden bar or cheese burger with fries or tots on May 4 with a valid teacher ID.

Sonic - From May 2 - May 9, use the promo code TEACHERS in the app or online to get a free large drink or slush with any purchase.

"Teachers change the lives of millions of children every day — and in a year where instruction could be virtual, in-person or a mix of both, their immense work and impact have provided a much-needed sense of community and connection," the National PTA said. "Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, educators across America are working hard to ensure every student has the tools they need to reach their full potential.