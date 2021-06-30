Freedom From Religion Foundation asks Tyler ISD to revoke funding for kids' camps due to Mentoring Alliance's religious connection

On April 8, the Tyler ISD board of trustees approved a contract with the Mentoring Alliance worth $500,000 to send 314 high-risk area students to camp.

Tyler ISD is reiterating the school's commitment to the Mentoring Alliance after the Freedom From Religion Foundation requested the district revoke funding to be used for kids' summer camp costs from the mentorship group.

On April 8, the Tyler ISD board of trustees approved a contract with the Mentoring Alliance worth $500,000 to send 314 high-risk area students to the Mentoring Alliance summer camps for 10 weeks at no cost to the kids' families.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said in April the school district is in the seventh year of working with the Mentoring Alliance. The focus of the funding is to help high-risk students who have fallen behind due to learning loss.