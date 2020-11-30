Freeze warning in effect for multiple East Texas counties

The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING for multiple East Texas counties until 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

TYLER, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a FREEZE WARNING for multiple East Texas counties 12 a.m. - 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The counties included in the warning are as follows:

Angelina County

Camp County

Cass County

Cherokee County

Harrison County

Franklin County

Gregg County

Marion County

Morris County

Nacogdoches County

Panola County

Rusk County

Sabine County

San Augustine County

Shelby County

Smith County

Titus County

Upshur County

Wood County

The NWS says sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees are expected across the region beginning around midnight.

Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The NWS says people should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.