Freeze warning in effect for multiple East Texas counties

TYLER, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a FREEZE WARNING for multiple East Texas counties 12 a.m. - 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The counties included in the warning are as follows:
- Angelina County
- Camp County
- Cass County
- Cherokee County
- Harrison County
- Franklin County
- Gregg County
- Marion County
- Morris County
- Nacogdoches County
- Panola County
- Rusk County
- Sabine County
- San Augustine County
- Shelby County
- Smith County
- Titus County
- Upshur County
- Wood County
The NWS says sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees are expected across the region beginning around midnight.
Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
The NWS says people should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Don't forget to also check on family members (maintain social distancing) and bring pets inside.
