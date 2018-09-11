EAST TEXAS — We had a rather rainy few days in East Texas, but that will not be the case for those football games tonight! You can leave the rain gear at home, but you will certainly need to bring something to keep warm. Things are getting pretty cold tonight, so let's take a look!

Broadly:

On the broad scale things will be chilly and mostly clear across East Texas tonight. Some clouds will be around, but rain is not in the forecast! Temps will start the games in the upper 40s to near 50 with most games wrapping up in the mid to low 40s. Winds will be in the 10 to 15 mph range from the north, meaning that a wind chill will be likely. It will certainly be "Carhartt Weather" out there tonight!

Under the Lights forecast 11/9/18.

Rain:

Not even a little chance for rain tonight. Make sure you get out and enjoy the games!

Future Skycast for Friday 11/9/18 at 7:30 pm.

Future Skycast for Friday 11/9/18 at 9 pm.

Future Skycast for Friday 11/9/18 at 10:45 pm.

Winds:

Winds will be mostly from the north at kickoff and blowing around 10 to 15 mph. This pattern will stay the same throughout the game. Winds could be a factor tonight in the form of both the winds disrupting play and the fact, that when combined with the chilly temps, wind chill will be a concern tonight as well. Make sure to dress warmly!

Future Skycast (winds) for Friday 11/9/18 at 7:30 pm.

The weather will be dry tonight, but with chilly and windy conditions expected, it certainly won't be perfect. However, if you plan ahead and dress warm, you should certainly get out and take in the action! Be sure to use that hashtag #CBS19UTL at the games tonight and get out and enjoy East Texas football! Hope to see you Under the Lights!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

