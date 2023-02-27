Fresh 15 race set for Saturday morning in Tyler, proceeds going toward East Texas nonprofits

Ashleigh Endicott, Fresh 15 race director, said registration for the race is going very well and those at Brookshire's have been blown away by the community support.

Brookshire Grocery Co.'s annual Fresh 15 race will celebrate its 10th year this weekend in Tyler.

This Saturday morning, participants will gather at 7 a.m. at Fresh by Brookshire's, located at 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, to run throughout the city of Tyler.

The event includes 15K, 5K, and Little Freshies 1K races along with a post-race party behind the grocery store. All of the race fees go toward local nonprofits.

Ashleigh Endicott, Fresh 15 race director, said registration for the race is going very well and those at Brookshire's have been blown away by the community support.

"In the nine years previous, this year has been the strongest by far. I think we're gonna sell out, I really do. It's gonna be a record-breaking year for sure," Endicott said.

Endicott said every dollar that comes from runners goes back into the community ever since the first Fresh 15. She added it's great to see the event grow and be embraced by locals.

The race began 10 years ago as an effort to promote health and wellness and see more people become active.

"We used to participate in lots of local races. And we thought, 'hey, why can't we do this ourselves,'" We have a team of about 18 people. Every single one of us have a day job that we do for Brookshire Grocery Co. We do this as kind of a volunteer effort. And it's truly driven by passion."

She said routes for the races have not changed this year and signage will be out Saturday morning to notify people of closures. Race officials will work to make sure road closures end as soon as possible.

Runners come from all over the United States and other countries to participate in the Fresh 15. People will get to begin in staggered starts depending on the pace they choose to run, Endicott said.

Endicott added that Fresh 15 is family-friendly and helps teach children about health and witnesses through the Little Freshies 1K. She said person, no matter what their running level is, can join the 5K.

"We're just happy people are out here doesn't matter what pace it matters if you finish," she said. "It doesn't matter how fast or slow and I really want to stress that we just want you to get out and enjoy and get moving."