Free produce distribution in Gladewater attracts huge turnout

The East Texas Food Bank's event served over 400 families in need.

GLADEWATER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank held their first produce drive-thru distribution on Tuesday morning, and the turnout was much larger than expected. Over 400 local families were able to take home their own box of fresh produce from the Food Bank.

"We actually had a line of cars when I pulled into the parking lot at 7:30 this morning for an event that started at 10 AM. So, the need is huge," Tabitha Johnson, East Texas Food Bank's Tabitha Johnson said.

The fresh produce included potatoes, cabbage, onions, and carrots, among many others. It was packed up into a fifteen pound box and given away to everyone who attended.

With inflation causing rapidly increasing grocery prices, the giveaway generated a large response. In fact, the response was so great that the Food Bank decided to make this a monthly event in Gladewater.

There will be a produce distribution held every third Tuesday of the month from 10 AM-12 PM, held at the Gladewater Rodeo.

For local Gladewater residents, an event like this and the ability to give back truly meant a lot for the community.

"Gladewater is an amazing community," Jill Clay, Gladewater resident said. "And I've been of that mindset that service to others is the rent we pay for our room here on earth. So, this is just another way to help pay my rent to the community."