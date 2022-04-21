FRESH by Brookshire's trashes significant amount of meat after mechanical issue with generator

The company says they do not donate potentially compromised products to any third parties pursuant to our strict safety guidelines and practices.

TYLER, Texas — FRESH by Brookshire's had to discard a significant amount of meat Thursday morning after an unexpected mechanical issue while installing a new generator.

According to Brookshire Grocery Company (BGC), they were installing a generator at their store "to better serve the community in times of crisis" when the issue occurred.

"An unexpected mechanical issue occurred while installing a new generator at our FRESH by Brookshire’s store which resulted in our meat case losing power for an extended period of time," BGC said in a statement. "As a company, our top priority is the health and safety of our customers, employee-partners and communities. We only sell and donate food items that are verified under our food safety guidelines. Food safety compliance is a top focus for our organization and a responsibility we take very seriously."

BGC says since there was question about the safety of the product, it was "immediately removed from the store and discarded as not to jeopardize anyone’s health or safety."

