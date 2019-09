HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Two people are injured following a fire at a petroleum site Friday morning in Henderson County.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the fire was reported around 8 a.m. on Farm-to-Market road 317 south of Chandler.

Hillhouse says two people have been reported injured. However, their conditions are unknown.

Multiple fire crews are on scene.

CBS19 will update this story as more information becomes available.