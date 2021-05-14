Christ Church South to host family-friendly event featuring food trucks, concert by The Magills

The Magills will perform at the campus on Old Jacksonville Highway, across from Bruno's Pizza, at 6 p.m. Food trucks will also be on hand.

TYLER, Texas — Christ Church South campus is holding a family-friendly event Saturday filled with food, friends and fun...and did we mention a free concert?

The Magills will perform at the campus on Old Jacksonville Highway, across from Bruno's Pizza, at 6 p.m. Food trucks will also be on hand.

Matt and Megan Magill met on the stage in 1998 and have been at home together there ever since. They were married in 2001 and moved to New York City to pursue careers in music and theater. Having relocated to Tyler n 2010, Matt and Megan now regularly perform around Texas and occasionally far beyond.

"People are often struck by our transparency wondering how we're able to be who we are on a stage in front of others. My answer is that we're full of faults and full of grace. Learning to live in the tension between who we are and who we are becoming has characterized our life and art together for years now." - Matt Magill