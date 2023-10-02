Friends of Houston attorney speak out after being shot, killed in Smith County

Mark Corerro had moved back to East Texas, a few houses away from where the incident happened, to take a break from his life in Houston.

TYLER, Texas — We’re learning more about an alleged home invasion that lead to a deadly shooting near Bullard.

The man who was killed was Mark Correro, an attorney in the Houston area.

Corerro is originally from this area, he grew up here and went to school here. He meet some of his life-long friends, Dennis Combs and Sean Healy. They said Mark, just wasn’t Mark leading up to the home invasion.

"He would always be available if you needed something. He would come over and do what he could for you," Combs said.

Sean and Combs said Corerro was someone who was caring and dedicated.

"I think law was his calling. He was a talker a people person," Combs said.

"Mark was an advocate for self-defense and gun rights. It’s kind of ironic," Healy said.

Ironic because last Saturday, Corerro was shot and killed by homeowner who investigators said was acting in self defense.

Correro was shot in the chest after deputies said he forced his way into a home and threatened the people who live there.

"It’s sad that it had to end that way," Combs said.

"The neighbor saw that Mark was having some sort of mental episode and understood that. So it’s sad that they started the narrative of a home invasion because it definitely was not," Healy said.

Corerro had moved back to East Texas, a few houses away from where the incident happened, to take a break from his life in Houston.

"Kind of move on with marriage and stuff that he was struggling with and we encouraged that, you got friends here," Combs said.

His friends said they saw no red flags.

"Eating better, just really taking care of himself and that was a great sign for him to do that," Combs said.

They said all was going well until the night before the incident

"There was something off with him. He couldn’t sit still. He was giddy at that point and then he woke up me around 1:30 and I sat with him and tried to calm him down and hopefully get him tried to calm him down to sleep. I’ve never seen Mark like that before," Healy said.

At this point, no charges have been filed against the homeowner who fired the fatal shot.