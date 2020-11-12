Friends of woman killed by ex-boyfriend described her as kind, selfless person

Shelby Durate was killed by her ex-boyfriend Wednesday.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Twenty-three-year-old Shelby Duarte was a kind, selfless soul who had a laugh like no one else, loved ones say.

But on Wednesday, her life was cut short when a pickup truck driven by her ex-boyfriend rammed into the travel trailer where she was staying at 19749 County Road 431 (Jim Hogg Road). Her boyfriend, Timothy Nelson, 43, was also killed –found dead in the yard when deputies first arrived on scene.

David Joshua Reed, 40, of Lindale, admitted to intentionally running into the trailer, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office. Reed, who has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons, remains in the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond.