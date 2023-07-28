‘We made a mistake’| Frisco PD says officers pulled over vehicle after inputting wrong license plate into system

When entering the car's information, the plate was mistakenly entered out of Arizona, according to police.

FRISCO, Texas — Some North Texas police officers pulled over a vehicle Sunday after inputting some vehicle information incorrectly, according to the Frisco Police Department.

On Sunday, a Frisco police officer saw a black Dodge Charger with an out-of-state license plate leaving a hotel. Police said due to recent burglaries and vehicle thefts in which Chargers are frequently stolen, the officer conducted a computer check of the vehicle’s Arkansas license plate. However, when entering the information, the plate was mistakenly entered out of Arizona, according to police. The error resulted in an incorrect registration return, leading the officer to believe that the vehicle was possibly stolen.

The officer then reportedly initiated a high-risk traffic stop on the Dallas North Tollway, which police said is standard procedure for stolen vehicles.

Once backup officers arrived, they closed down southbound lanes and conducted a high-risk stop. The driver and a backseat passenger were ordered out of the vehicle. Around that time, a Frisco police sergeant arrived. The sergeant realized the mistake and immediately ordered officers to ‘stand down’ and ended the high-risk stop.

That same day, an incident review was initiated to determine what happened, how it was managed and to evaluate what needed to be addressed to prevent this from happening in the future. Police said a preliminary assessment provided guidance reemphasizing certain training points to include ensuring the accuracy of information entered by officers. An ongoing review will reportedly identify further changes to training, policies and procedures.

“We made a mistake,” said Frisco Police Chief David Shilson. “Our department will not hide from its mistakes. Instead, we will learn from them. The officer involved quickly accepted responsibility for what happened, which speaks to integrity. I’ve spoken with the family. I empathize with them and completely understand why they’re upset. I apologized on behalf of our department and assured them that we will hold ourselves accountable and provide transparency through the process. This incident does not reflect the high standard of service that our officers provide on a daily basis to our residents, businesses and visitors.”

In a video posted to Demi Janale's TikTok, who was involved in the incident, she described what the interaction was like for her, her husband, her son and her nephew.

“This has been the most exhausting and the most traumatizing," Janale said in the TikTok video. "I’ve never been in trouble a day in my life ... I can’t make sense of this. And I’ve cried all day today.”