Fritz Hager III eliminated from 'American Idol'

TYLER, Texas — Fritz Hager III's journey on "American Idol" has come to an end, as he was eliminated during Sunday night's live episode.
Hager and Nicolina Bozzo were both eliminated tonight as Noah Thompson, Huntergirl and Leah Marlene advanced to the finale as one of the final 3 contestants.
Hager described his journey on "Idol" with one word -- "growth."
"For the first time, I think I can really say that I'm proud of myself," Hager said in a recorded interview last week, choking up as he reflected on his time competing on the show. "I never thought that I would make it this far and I feel like I just need one last push. Regardless of what happens, my life is changed forever."
