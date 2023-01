Hager, who finished in the top 5 on Season 20 of the national singing competition, released his newest single "Caroline" last week.

TYLER, Texas — Tylerite and local "American Idol" star Fritz Hager III has released a new song for fans to enjoy.

From a security guard who played guitar in local coffee shops to homegrown national superstar, Hager looks toward the new year of possibilities.

