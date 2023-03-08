'Idol' Fritz Hager III will highlight UT Tyler homecoming week

TYLER, Texas — A concert by Tyler's own "American Idol" star Fritz Hager III will be the highlight of UT Tyler's 2023 homecoming festivities.
Hager, who went from working as a security guard to finishing in the top five in the most recent season of the singing spectacular, will perform Friday, March 24 on the O-Hall Lawn. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the performance beginning at 8 p.m. A free pre-registration and RSVP will be required and the school says details about that will be "coming soon."
The school's public homecoming festivities will begin Monday, March 20, and continue through Sunday, March 26. There will be an additional private golf tournament at Cascades Golf & Country Club on Monday, March 27.
