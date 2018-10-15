TYLER — Dawn Burgess moved to Tyler about nine years ago after being an actress in Los Angeles.

Her acting career is what inspired her to write the short film: "Randall Lipshitz is a Star." The film is about an aspiring actor, Randall Lipshitz, who has a case of stage fright when he is finally cast in a small production.

"There are people that very, very serious about silly auditions that don't really shouldn't mean that much," Burgess explained. "But they really do and I'm included in that group of people."

Burgess says after she moved to Tyler, she was afraid her film career was over. However, she found it was only beginning.

"So once I moved here, life slowed down a bit, started raising kids so I refocused on those stories and writing," Burgess said.

She participated in the Downtown Tyler Film Festival last year for the first time. This year she won the CBS 19 Local Filmmaker of the Year Award.

"Being presented with that award was really, really an honor and I'm just full of gratitude," Burgess said.

"Randall Lipshitz is a Star" was filmed at different locations around East Texas including Tyler.

"We were fortunate enough to get a stage at Pollard Methodist Church," Burgess said.

All of the cast for the film are East Texas residents as well.

"So Roger Pharr is the lead, and he is from Tyler," Burgess explained. "And then the woman who plays his mother, Marian Raney, she is from Palestine."

For her next projects, Burgess will focus on feature length films. She is currently working on three now in different production stages.

