After hearing what her mom was doing to give back to others, Aubri Lemmert wanted to do the same.

"My mom was doing it with her job, at her company, I said that would be a good thing to do with my friends at school. So, I talked to Mrs. LeJeune about it and she said it was a good idea." says Aubri

The idea was simple, collect plastic grocery bags for homeless across East Texas to use as beds and pillows.

"We are hoping to get at least one new mattress or one pillow, and we’re hoping to at least collect a few more as much as we can really. We are hoping to help a lot of people." says Aubri

Her idea was just to have her homeroom participate, but her teacher Mrs. LeJeune had other plans.

"So, it initially started she wanted to see if we could do it in our homeroom, and then it kind of spread from there and it grew to all the fourth grade to fifth grade. We knew it was something we could have everyone in Lindale participate in together," says Mrs. LeJeune, "Now, it’s at every single campus in Lindale."

One students act of kindness, which grew into a classroom initiative, which then grew into a district wide initiative.

But, Aubri doesn't want to stop there.

"I don’t wanna get too crazy or anything but I would say maybe they can start donating to our school. So, we’re all going to get it there together, " says Aubri, "I'm just thinking maybe we could get more people involved to help somebody, or a lot more people because I think if a bunch of people are helping together it can become something really really big."

If you'd like to donate any unwanted plastic grocery bags, contact Susan LeJeune.

