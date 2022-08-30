From L.A. to East Texas: Third-generation dog trainer continues family legacy

His grandfather trained every Lassie since “Lassie Come Home” in 1943.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — When it comes to training dogs, Robert R. Weatherwax knows exactly what it takes to get the job done.

Weatherwax is a third-generation professional dog trainer. His father, Robert W. (Bob) Weatherwax, and grandfather, Ruddell (Rudd) Weatherwax, were the trainers of 10 generations of well-known TV dog Lassie. His grandfather trained every Lassie since “Lassie Come Home” in 1943. But the Weatherwax name doesn’t stop there.

His great uncle, Jack Weatherwax, was the trainer of Toto in "The Wizard of Oz” and the dog trainer for the original "Call of the Wild” film. His other great uncle, Frank Weatherwax, trained “Old Yeller” and “A Dog of Flanders."