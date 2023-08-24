From Latvia to East Texas: Muralist brushes region with color

“I moved here because of love and Mexican food,” said Kidd, 36. “I met a Texan and once I came to visit and tried the Mexican food, I got addicted."

TYLER, Texas — There’s a good bit of land and a lot of water between Riga, Latvia, and Tyler: 5,343 miles as the crow flies — if crows fly that far.

And few stories in Northeast Texas have their first chapter in frosty North-East Europe, even less in Latvia’s stately capital beside the Baltic Sea. But that’s where Dace Kidd, (pronounced “Dot-sa”) grew up.

It's where she was classically trained in studio art and where she began a globe-trotting art career that, however unlikely, intersected with East Texas in 2011.