TYLER — Water is the very essence of life. Clean water is something that people sometimes take for granted.

However, the process to get drinking water is complex and requires a lot of work during each step of the process.

Most of Tyler's drinking water, 96 percent, comes from three area lakes: Lake Palestine, Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East.

At Lake Palestine, there are three vertical pumps that pull 30 million gallons of water a day. Two of those pumps are constantly being used. The third serves as a backup.

From there, the water travels about 10 miles through a 54-inch pipe to the water treatment plant. It is the process within that plant that has caused some customers to voice frustrations.

"It's been an ongoing issue, so it hurts a lot," customer Ayanna Poole said in a 2017 interview. "Especially like driving through and seeing children playing and needing that water because they are hot."

"Once I get up in the morning and get up for work, I have to remember to go boil it to wash my face and brush my teeth," Cynthia Owens complained during a boil advisory issued in Tyler in May of 2017.

Noted environmental activist and lawyer Erin Brockovich is one of those that heard the complaints of people like Ayanna and Cynthia.

On social media, customers complained about having to consult a doctor to drink the water. One user claims the quality issues only started after the city began to use Lake Palestine to supplement the water from Lake Tyler.

Kate Dietz, the manager for Tyler Water Utilities, says the plant's priority is to ensure the water leaving their facility to your faucet is safe.

Dietz says once the water arrives at the plant, it is given a dose of chlorine and pulled through a filter.

Their treatment process begins with a adding three chemicals that help gather floating particles together so they will be easier to remove.

The three chemicals are:

Alum (a form of aluminum) - Alum pulls dirt and other organic particles to it like a magnet. It becomes heavy and sinks to the bottom of the tank.

Powdered activated carbon - The carbon soaks up organic compounds that cause taste and odor problems. It then steels out in the sedimentation process. This is not used at the Golden Road plant because of low levels of organics in Lake Tyler.

Lime: Lime helps the water's pH and increases the effectiveness of the alum.

In the final step, ammonia and sodium hydroxide are added to the water that brings the water's pH to an acceptable level.

The plant tests the water every two hours to ensure proper levels of pH, alkalinity, chlorine and clarity.

Once a year, the plant implements a chlorine conversion process when it changes its water disinfectant from chloromines to free chlorine to sanitize its water supply. The city calls the process preventative maintenance.

"It is our best option for helping to maintain that system," Dietz said. "It's just a change in disinfectant which helps clear out the distribution system of those non-harmful bacteria."

However, the system's aging infrastructure is causing issues in the water, and it's a problem that is only going to compound over time.

