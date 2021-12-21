From Tyler to Washington: Tyler Legacy student earns first place at National Congressional Art Competition

Kiymiya Lamea was notified of her first-place award after U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) made an announcement.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler Legacy High School student has taken her talents all the way from East Texas to Washington D.C.

Kiymiya Lamea's artwork, titled "A Heart of Gold," was recently awarded first place at the 2022 National Congressional Art Competition. Lamea's piece will be displayed at the United States Capitol in the Cannon Tunnel where millions of tourists will view her work.

This year's event was hosted earlier this month at Stephen F. Austin State University Cole Art Center in Nacogdoches. SFA art professors judged the numerous art pieces created by high school students in the First Congressional District who entered the contest.