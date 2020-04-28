The list of activities the Class of 2020 is missing out of is long, including prom, graduation and senior portraits.

High School senior, Izzabella Daniela, has her graduation gown, cap and acceptance letter from Stephen F. Austin State University. She says she's still sad of the things she will not get to experience.

"I'll never get to experience the things that seniors for years and years experience" Daniela explained. "None of the students were prepared and it blindsided all of us."

It is a sentiment many high school seniors across the country can related. However, one Nacogodoches photographer, Winnie Naytome-Warner, is hoping to still capture those moments all from the front porch of their homes.

As of lately, she visits students to capture this unusual once in a lifetime memory.

"They don't get to have those final days. I wondered if I can give something back to them and that [is] senior pictures and getting to take photos with your cap and gown and just to have those memories there," Naytome-Warner explained.

Izzabella will not get to experience her senior pranks, trips, projects or prom. However, she will get to experience memories that she can hold on to forever.

"I was a little bit pessimistic at first about it," Daniela said. "But, then once I got here and Winnie was just the same way she has always been and it was my senior cap and gown, it was me. It was better almost."

