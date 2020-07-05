TYLER, Texas — Frontier Airlines will restart limited services at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport (TYR) on Sunday, May 10, according to the City of Tyler.

This comes just three months after the company announced they were discontinuing service from TYR.

Service will provide a one-stop flight to Denver International Airport once a week. Flights will have a short layover at DFW and no plane change. The current schedule runs through June with updates to follow.

“Frontier is known for their low fares and a-la-carte service and has been hugely successful in East Texas,” said Operations Supervisor Drew Danielson. “We are glad to be able to provide additional commercial air service options.

”For more information on flights, visit FlyFrontier.com.