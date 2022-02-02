Wintry mix diminishes Thursday evening leaving frozen glaze overnight

Our mix of freezing rain, sleet and wet snow will provide minor accumulations with a concern for slick spots as subfreezing temperatures carry into the night

TYLER, Texas — The wintry mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow has had better luck sticking to surfaces during our afternoon hours the freezing line spreads across East Texas and moisture moves Eastward.

Lingering precipitation will exit east this evening leaving places along Smith County and northwest a .25"-.5" of ice with a few select far northwest areas experiencing localized higher amounts. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Smith County and adjacent locations heading West/Northwest until 6 p.m. this evening.

Areas under a Winter Weather Advisory will also have trace accumulations, closer to a .10" providing some travel concerns. The Winter Weather Advisory for counties like Gregg, Nacogdoches, Angelina and eastward will extend until 9 p.m.

Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the evening hours, ending up in the lower 20s late Thursday night and staying put until Friday morning. Drivers and pedestrians should be aware that black ice will be a top concern as leftover precipitation will remain frozen especially on untreated and elevated surfaces such as steps, decks, bridges and overpasses.





Combined with breezy and blustery northwest winds, wind chill values Friday morning will be in the single digits mainly for our far western counties.