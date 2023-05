The city said crews quickly knocked down the flames. Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman said a fryer that had been turned on without any oil caused the blaze.

LUFKIN, Texas — Officials say a fryer caused a fire at a Burger King location in Lufkin early Wednesday morning.

According to the city of Lufkin, firefighters were called to the Timberland Drive Burger King around 6:20 a.m. where they saw flames coming from the roof.

The city said crews quickly knocked down the flames. Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman said a fryer that had been turned on without any oil caused the blaze.