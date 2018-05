Yvette Stamps, a 19-year-old Cleburne native, died after a one vehicle crash happened 2 a.m. Saturday on County Road 2798 just south of Center.

According to DPS, a pickup was heading south on County Road 2798 when the vehicle drove off the roadway and rolled over, throwing Stamps out of it.

Stamps was pronounced dead at the scene by a Shelby County Justice of the Peace.

The crash is still under investigation. Refresh for updates.

