RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Every year, on December 14, wreaths are placed on the graves of nearly 2,000 cemeteries across this country and abroad.

The wreaths are placed to honor the men and women who served this country and also to teach the next generation.

Students at Full Armor Christian Academy in Henderson are helping lay wreaths at Rusk County Memorial Gardens Saturday morning.

"I'm proud of them that they served when they did, for what we have," sophomore at Full Armor Christian Academy, Hayden Avery, said.

Avery is one of the students who will help lay hundreds of wreaths across the graves of local veterans.

"I like to honor all the veterans that are serving and have served in the military and armed forces because they gave us the freedom we have now," Avery said.

Cemetery Manager Jennifer Noble is grateful for the yearlong dedication of the students and says she's happy to see their interest in honoring our military, both active and passed.

"They didn't realize just how many people have given their lives or in fought for our country for our freedoms," Noble said.

The wreaths will be put on the graves on Saturday at 11 a.m.

This year's goal for wreaths has been met but you can still donate for next year.

If you would like to donate, visit Wreaths Across America.

