Fun Forest Park becomes 4th spot to play pickleball in Tyler

The city of Tyler said the courts are painted for both tennis and pickleball players.

TYLER, Texas — A fourth location at Tyler parks is now ready for pickleball players.

The courts at Fun Forest Park, located at 2000 Forest Ave., have been officially striped for pickleball, the city of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department announced on Facebook Tuesday.

"Come out and enjoy the beautiful skies and a fan-favorite game together," the post read.

Other courts where people can play pickleball in Tyler include: the Glass Recreation Center (501 W. 32nd St.), Bergfeld Park (1510 S College Ave) and Faulkner Park (410 W Cumberland Rd.). People can also play tennis on these courts as well.