TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler announced Fun Forest Pool on North Glenwood will be closed for the summer season.

According to the city, while preparing for the summer, the city found a critical leak issue with the pool, which was originally built in 1938.

The city brought in a third party to help assess the pool's structure, pump system and necessary repairs. After the evaluation, the city determined the pool would not be safe for use this summer.

“While we understand the disappointment this news brings, we take the safety of our residents very seriously and are not willing to compromise that safety,” Russ Jackson, Tyler's Parks director, said.

The repairs on the pool will likely take three months at least to repair the damage.

Residents can still cool off at the Faulkner Park Spraygrounds and the Splasher the Dolphin splash pad at Bergfeld Park.