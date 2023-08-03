Fun Forest Pool in Tyler to close for season

​Fun Forest Pool has seen over 250 people visit daily this summer despite high temperatures and heat indexes, according to the city of Tyler.

The city of Tyler's public pool will soon close for this year's season.

The last day for the pool to be open is Aug. 13.

The pool will reopen for Aug. 19 for the dog event, Pawchella 2023. However, people will not be able to swim during this time. More information on Pawchella 2023 can be found at the city of Tyler website.