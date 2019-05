TYLER, Texas — The Fun Forest pool opening date has been pushed back due to recent storms.

According to the City of Tyler, due to delays in renovations caused by the heavy rains and storms, the pool opening has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 11.

The pool will open at 1 p.m.

Fun Forest Pool is located at 900 N. Glenwood Blvd.

Pool Hours of operation:

Sun-Mon: Closed

Tue - Thur: 1-6 p.m. Open Swim

Tue & Thur: 6-8 p.m. Lap Swim

Fri - Sat: 1-7 p.m. Open Swim