TYLER, Texas — Wednesday morning, dozens of first responders and community members attended the Longview Fairgrounds to buy some barbecue in support of an injured police officer.

Officer Caleb Watson tore his ACL meniscus during a friendly basketball game in March and has been sidelined from service ever since.

“It’s been hard. I feel like it's really just as much a mental injury as it is a physical injury cause you know,” Watson said. “I can’t really do a whole lot and my wife is a stay at home mother, so I’m the primary source of income. So it’s just been really stressful but we’re getting through it and I’m doing a lot better.”

Watson has not been a member of the force long enough to receive any injury benefits. So his fellow officers decided to step in and help out.

Channing Curtis

“He actually was going to be out of a paycheck for a little over four months,” Officer Jeff Hall said. “So the benefits association came together. We had a goal to raise 12 thousand dollars to help supplement his income, and we’re probably halfway to that today.”

The benefits association was able to get Bodacious BBQ in Longview to donate all of the supplies needed for the fundraiser. They were also able to present Watson with a three-thousand dollar check during the event.

Chief Mike Bishop says it is common for officers to come together in situations like this.

“You know we have a lot of situations that come up where employees need the assistance,” Chief Bishop said. “It's a time for us to come together and support our employees the best way that we can.”

Caleb’s father who is Gregg County District Attorney, Tom Watson, says he is humbled by the outreach of support given to his son.



“It's more than we could ever imagine," Tom Watson said. "We never thought that people would come out and support him like this.”

If you are interested in helping out Officer Watson with a monetary donation, visit Longview Police Department’s Benefit Association, care by Officer Jeff Hall.