Funeral arrangements announced for East Texas deputy killed in crash

ETOILE, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Shelby County deputy who was killed in a crash.

Deputy Matthew Pierson, 25, will be laid to rest at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Harmony Hill Baptist Church, located at 2708 S. Chestnut St., in A public visitation will precede the funeral beginning at 9 a.m., The burial service will follow at Blue Springs Cemetery in Etoile.

Food for the family can be dropped off at the Etoile Volunteer Fire Department or the Etoile Water Department beginning at 8 a.m., Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office or dropped off at the memorial vehicle set up at their agency. The SCSO will forward everything to Deputy Pierson's family..