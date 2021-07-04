WATCH LIVE | Funeral for Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker

Funeral services will be held for Chad Walker, the Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who was shot while on duty near Mexia last week.

GROESBECK, Texas — A sea of Texas Department of Public Safety troopers lined up the Groesbeck High School football stadium Wednesday, both on the field and on the stands, to honor the life of one of their own: Chad Walker.

His funeral was held at the stadium at 10 a.m. and lasted until about noon. It was also open to the public.

Walker's burial service will be held at LaSalle Cemetery, FM 1953.

Walker, 38, was born on May 21, 1982 and grew up in Groesbeck where he graduated from Groesbeck High School in 2000, according to his obituary.

He began his career in law enforcement in 2003 at the Athens Police Department. After that, he worked at the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, the Groesbeck Police Department and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. He joined DPS in 2015, the obiturary said.

Walker married his wife, Tobie Taylor, on Sept. 22, 2018. They stayed in Groesbeck to raise their four children: a 15-year-old son, 7-year-old twins daughters and a 2-month-old daughter.

Walker died days after he was shot while responding to a call about a disabled vehicle on FM 2448 and Highway 84 near Mexia, Texas. Texas DPS Officer's Association said he was shot in the head and abdomen while driving up to the vehicle.

He was admitted to Baylor Scott & White's Hillcrest hospital in Waco and remained on life support for a few days before he died, according to Texas DPS.

"Walker no longer display[ed] signs of viable brain activity and he remain[ed] on life-support until he... share[d] the gift of life as an organ donor," DPS said in a statement.

