Funeral services held for beloved Longview police officer

LONGVIEW, Texas — It’s been a tough week for the Longview Police Department who lost a beloved officer to cancer.

Officer Larry Solomon passed away last weekend after a courageous battle with the disease. He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

Many gathered Friday morning to celebrate his life and the legacy he leaves behind.



"Officer Solomon, he wanted to be a police officer since he was a teenager," LPD Chief Anthony Boone said. "He went into the Marines out of high school and then came and joined us, and he has been just an awesome officer."

Officer Benny Cooke called a cancer a horrible thing and compared losing Solomon to losing a right arm.



"This is really heartbreaking for myself and everybody at the police department," Cooke said.



Officer LaDarian Brown is also an ordained minister and presided over the service.

"Larry actually got the chance to ask me personally to perform the services," Officer Brown said. "He got to pick out everything the way he wanted them to be, even to the songs selection that was something, Larry, he chose them. This was a little different for me and it’s struck home for sure. Him being 30 years old, I’m 30 years old. We use the scripture 'I fought the good fight, I kept the faith, I finished the course' and those words are exactly the prime example of Larry Solomon."

Brown continued saying that Solomon was a great man who just finished his course.

"He kept the faith even through all of this. Being diagnosed with cancer, all the way up to them, giving him a timeline of when he’s going to leave this Earth. He kept faith through all of that," Brown said.

Boone added that he'll remember Solomon's smile - the "little grin" that he had.



"Even when things weren’t going to Larry’s way you would not know it, he would always have that little grin. You wouldn’t know it," Boone said. "Sometimes his dog would make him mad, you wouldn’t know it unless you just know Larry."



It was a true celebration of life for a man who touched so many.